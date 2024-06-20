RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Donald Sutherland, the beloved actor who starred in scores of films from The Dirty Dozen, MASH and Klute to Animal House and Ordinary People to Pride & Prejudice and The Hunger Games franchise and won an Emmy for Citizen X, died Thursday in Miami after a long illness. He was 88.
The 2017 Honorary Oscar recipient also is the father of Emmy-winning 24 and Designated Survivor actor Kiefer Sutherland and veteran CAA Media Finance exec Roeg Sutherland. CAA confirmed the news to Deadline.
In some of his most well-known roles, he perfected a laconic, wry and dead-serious delivery as such characters as the cool-headed amateur murder investigator John Klute, opposite Jane Fonda’s terrified, erratic call girl Bree Daniels, in Klute; as the Hawkeye Pierce in the film MASH, where he played opposite Elliott Gould’s cut-up Trapper John; and in Nicolas Reog’s Don’t Look Now as skeptical John Baxter, who does not believe the claims of wife Laura (Julie Christie) that their recently dead daughter is reaching out from the other side.
In one early change-of-pace characterization, Sutherland played a sadistic fascist in Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1976 epic 1900, in which his character gleefully swings a child by the heels, bashing the boy’s head against a wall.
Born on July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, Donald Sutherland amassed some 200 film and TV credits spanning more than 60 years, from guesting on episodes of 1960s series including Suspense, The Avengers, Court Martial and The Odd Man to last year’s Paramount+ drama Bass Reeves. His big break in movies came with Robert Aldrich’s star-packed 1967 World War II drama The Dirty Dozen, playing Vernon Pinkley opposite Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, George Kennedy, Telly Savalas and others. A hit in theaters, it remains a seminal American war movie.
His next big role was as Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce in Robert Altman’s 1970 Korean War dramedy MASH. The alternatively harrowing and hilarious film earned five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, winning for Ring Lardner Jr.’s biting screenplay, and fueled the 1972-83 CBS series in which Alda Alda played Hawkeye.
Sutherland followed that with another star-laden war movie, 1970’s Kelly’s Heroes, playing Sgt. Oddball alongside Clint Eastwood, Don Rickles, Savalas and others. That led to perhaps his biggest star turn, in the 1971 Alan J. Pakula crime drama Klute. He starred opposite Fonda as New York Detective John Klute, who is hired to find a chemical company executive who has disappeared. Fonda won her first Oscar for the role, and Andy Lewis & Dave Lewis were nominated for their Original Screenplay.
Sutherland’s next big movie was Nicolas Roeg’s psychological thriller Don’t Look Now, which he followed up with the 1974 international espionage comedy S*P*Y*S, reteaming with Gould, and 1975’s Hollywood-set Day of the Locust. Starring with William Atherton, Karen Black and Burgess Meredith, he played accountant Homer Simpson, who covets Black’s aspiring actress Faye Greener.
Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path to War, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in the miniseries Citizen X. His extensive television credits also include The Undoing, Trust, Dirty Sexy Money, and The Pillars of the Earth, among many others.
Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; daughter Rachel; and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
Mike Fleming Jr. and Greg Evans contributed to this report.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
RIP Homer Simpson
Damn. Sad to hear. He had a storied career and must have routinely been one of the busiest actors around. Too many memorable roles in Film and TV to list.
RIP
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
RIP to an iconic Canadian actor.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Sad news. He had a legendary career.
Too many great roles to mention.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
One of the greats.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
that sucks.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Loved, loved him. Animal House, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Don't Look Now, MASH. He was so great.
And I loved his villainous turn in his old age as well. Trust was outstanding and he was great in The Undoing as well.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Damn, another big loss this year.
He looks just like Anthony Bourdain in that picture.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Wow. RIP to a great actor.
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
This one really hits home.
RIP Oddball Woof Woof
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Amazing he never won an Oscar. Inexcusable that he never was nominated for one. RIP
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
Re: RIP: Donald Sutherland - Dead at 88
RIP 😢
I think Ill go watch The Great Train Robbery in his memory.
