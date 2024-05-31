DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Carnival at the End of Days (D: Gilliam) S: Bridges, Depp, Driver, Momoa

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Carnival at the End of Days (D: Gilliam) S: Bridges, Depp, Driver, Momoa

   
Old 05-31-24, 01:42 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,388
Likes: 0
Received 4,704 Likes on 3,186 Posts
The Carnival at the End of Days (D: Gilliam) S: Bridges, Depp, Driver, Momoa
Translated via Google
Last December, Terry Gilliam spoke about his next film, The Carnival of at the End of Days , where Johnny Depp will play Satan . Interviewed by Première , in view of his appearance at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival (where he will receive an Honorary Crystal), Terry Gilliam tells us that it will be a " comedy where God decides to destroy Humanity. And the only one trying to save us is Satan (Laughs.) Because he needs people in hell, otherwise he won't have a job for eternity!

" We're trying to determine exactly when and where it will be done. At the moment, filming is scheduled for next January. We'll see. And I have a pretty good cast: Johnny Depp, Jeff Bridges. Adam Driver and Jason Momoa (Laughs. )

With the exception of Momoa (surprising choice!), only actors that Terry Gilliam has already cast before. “ Now we need a woman to complete all that! ” , laughs the director: in fact, in The Carnival of at the end of Days , Satan sets out in search of a couple of humans to present to God as the modern Adam and Eve. All that remains is to find Eve.

And to play God, Gilliam chose " Jeff Bridges. But he won't be the God we're used to. In the film, God is nature. But a nature that can speak to you (Laughs.) I'm going to need animation to bring it to life, because in the scene with God, there are at least fifteen animals And it's going to be complicated, because it has to be realistic And it's going to be very expensive. what will happen. But it's a good scenario. It will be very funny for those who like to be offended (Laughs.) "
https://www.premiere.fr/Cinema/News-...-Terry-Gilliam


We'll see if he actually gets it made...
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Return to Silent Hill (D: Gans)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.