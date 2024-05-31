The Carnival at the End of Days (D: Gilliam) S: Bridges, Depp, Driver, Momoa

Quote:

Last December, Terry Gilliam spoke about his next film, The Carnival of at the End of Days , where Johnny Depp will play Satan . Interviewed by Première , in view of his appearance at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival (where he will receive an Honorary Crystal), Terry Gilliam tells us that it will be a " comedy where God decides to destroy Humanity. And the only one trying to save us is Satan (Laughs.) Because he needs people in hell, otherwise he won't have a job for eternity!



" We're trying to determine exactly when and where it will be done. At the moment, filming is scheduled for next January. We'll see. And I have a pretty good cast: Johnny Depp, Jeff Bridges. Adam Driver and Jason Momoa (Laughs. )



With the exception of Momoa (surprising choice!), only actors that Terry Gilliam has already cast before. “ Now we need a woman to complete all that! ” , laughs the director: in fact, in The Carnival of at the end of Days , Satan sets out in search of a couple of humans to present to God as the modern Adam and Eve. All that remains is to find Eve.



And to play God, Gilliam chose " Jeff Bridges. But he won't be the God we're used to. In the film, God is nature. But a nature that can speak to you (Laughs.) I'm going to need animation to bring it to life, because in the scene with God, there are at least fifteen animals And it's going to be complicated, because it has to be realistic And it's going to be very expensive. what will happen. But it's a good scenario. It will be very funny for those who like to be offended (Laughs.) "