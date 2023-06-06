Sympathy for the Devil (2023, D: Adler) S: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman
Sympathy for the Devil (2023, D: Adler) S: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman
In Theaters and On Demand July 28
Starring Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman
Directed by Yuval Adler
Written by Luke Paradise
After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.
