Sympathy for the Devil (2023, D: Adler) S: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman

   
Sympathy for the Devil (2023, D: Adler) S: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman


In Theaters and On Demand July 28

Starring Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman
Directed by Yuval Adler
Written by Luke Paradise

After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.
Cage going full Cage.
