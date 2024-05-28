In a Violent Nature (2024, D: Nash)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,359
Likes: 0
Received 4,693 Likes on 3,179 Posts
In a Violent Nature (2024, D: Nash)
Opening in theaters May 31.
The enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness unleashes an iconic new killer.
Starring: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone
Director: Chris Nash
The enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness unleashes an iconic new killer.
Starring: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone
Director: Chris Nash
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/in_a_violent_nature
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off