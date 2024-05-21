Star Trek film franchise discussion thread (1979 to now)
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,240
Received 3,712 Likes on 2,667 Posts
Star Trek film franchise discussion thread (1979 to now)
There are like so many Star Trek threads, but nothing about the whole film franchise from 1979 to today. And a lot of single one-off threads about movies that never happened. Thought it would be better to post and discuss news into one thread. Or you all can discuss the entire series here if you choose. When a notable movie actually happens, then we can do an independent thread.
Here is the latest from today, Simon Kinberg is in talks to reboot the franchise.
Here is the latest from today, Simon Kinberg is in talks to reboot the franchise.
Last edited by DJariya; 05-21-24 at 01:37 PM.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,309
Likes: 0
Received 4,682 Likes on 3,170 Posts
Re: Star Trek film franchise discussion thread (1979 to now)
That news refers to this film: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...by-haynes.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off