Star Trek film franchise discussion thread (1979 to now)

There are like so many Star Trek threads, but nothing about the whole film franchise from 1979 to today. And a lot of single one-off threads about movies that never happened. Thought it would be better to post and discuss news into one thread. Or you all can discuss the entire series here if you choose. When a notable movie actually happens, then we can do an independent thread.Here is the latest from today, Simon Kinberg is in talks to reboot the franchise.