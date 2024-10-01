Another Untitled Star Trek Film (D: Toby Haynes)
Another Untitled Star Trek Film (D: Toby Haynes)
EXCLUSIVE: Even as they continue to develop the final chapter in its main Star Trek series, Paramount is looking to expand on the IPs universe as it has tapped Toby Haynes to direct a new film that expands on the Star Trek universe with Seth Grahame-Smith penning the script. J.J. Abrams Bad Robot is producing and sources tell Deadline that while plot details are being kept under wraps this project is an origin story that takes place decades before the original 2009 Star Trek film. Insiders go on to add the final chapter in the main series, Star Trek 4 remains in active development.
Though there hasnt been a film since 2016s Star Trek Beyond, the brand is still strong as its ever been with popular Paramount+ shows like Picard and Strange New Worlds, earning strong reviews and big ratings in the time since the last film bowed in theaters. Brian Robbins led-regime, saw an opportunity to build on that popularity with multiple films in development the same way the streamer had multiple shows going at once.
In doing so, the studios hands over the reigns to two individuals familiar with dealing with major IP in the past. Haynes was the main director on the Star Wars series Andor, which has become one of the more critically acclaimed series in its own Universe since Lucasfilm began developing series for Disney+. Andor is up for several Emmys this Monday including Best Drama series.
Smith made his big break has a best-selling novelist with hits like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and has since turned into one of the go to writer and producers in the genre and fan boy worlds. Some of the those credits include producing It and penning The Batman Lego Movie.
Haynes and Smith are repped by WME with Haynes also repped by Joe Phillips at Curtis Brown, and attorney Peter Nelson and Smith also repped by PJ Shapiro and Wendy Kirk.
Re: Another Untitled Star Trek Film (D: Toby Haynes)
I'll believe it when they actually start rolling cameras. I feel like the film franchise has been cursed since Beyond was a big financial bust. 4 has never gotten off the ground and I think another film that was "In development" never got any traction.
Re: Another Untitled Star Trek Film (D: Toby Haynes)
I think the biggest problem with the Kelvinverse is that the movies are just so under-whelming. Into Darkness hired an actor with lots of geek cred to play Khan, but they developed a wholly unengaging character and plot. And Beyond likewise wasted Idris Elba as a dud of an original character with a plot that would have been an unremarkable tv episode.
Re: Another Untitled Star Trek Film (D: Toby Haynes)
