Mamma Mia! 3
EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep says that a meeting is imminent where shell hear about the proposals for her to return for a third helping of Mamma Mia!
The acting legend, honored with an Honorary Palme dOr at an emotional presentation Tuesday night during the Cannes Film Festivals opening ceremony the Grand Théâtre Lumière, confirmed that of course, I want to do it, but first she wants to hear how producer Judy Craymer has resolved the issue of how Streeps character Donna Sheridan can return for MM3 when it was revealed during the during the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again that Donna had died.
Will there be some sort of resurrection, I wondered. I dont know how theyre going to do it. They have an idea. I havent heard it yet but its in [my diary] and Im going to hear about it pretty soon, the three-time Oscar-winning star told me when I went to chat with her at the festivals opening-night Dîner d Ouverture at a splendidly renovated and refurbished Palm Beach.
Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it, she added.
Her longtime agent, CAAs Kevin Huvane, seated next to her, cautioned, Were optimistic about it.
And he noted Universals keenness to get it made.
Streep regrets letting Here We Go Again slip through her fingers, appearing in it just briefly. But she had a bundle of fun on the set meeting up again with the likes of Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper.
Some, rather unfairly, regard the Mamma Mia movies and stage show as fluff. They couldnt be more wrong. I always argue that the Mamma Mia story is underpinned by the socioeconomic and feminist status of Donna, and later her daughter Sophie.
The films, bursting with the music of ABBA, had every right to be included in the lineup of Streeps movies saluted at the Palais on Tuesday. Julia, The Deer Hunter, Manhattan, Kramer vs. Kramer, The French Lieutenants Woman, Sophies Choice, Silkwood, Out of Africa, Plenty, Heartburn and others were lauded, quite rightly.
But the comedic funny bone thats required for musical comedy is harder to do effortlessly than a movie based on stories by John Fowles, William Styron and Karen Blixen.
And Streep loves to laugh. I once spent an afternoon with her in Telluride and shes as funny as she is moving.
Shes currently finishing up on Only Murders in the Building and she has a ball doing it. Its so much fun, she said. Then she joked that its a job she loves doing, so much so they dont have to pay me.
I would suggest that Disney not try and take advantage of that quote.
Receiving the Palme dOr from Juliette Binoche was overwhelming for both of them, Streep told me.
Binoche was unable to hold back tears as she spoke of how vital Streep has been for women in the industry.
Streep admitted that it was tough for her to control her emotions too.
I was out of my body, she cried.
Her legs felt wobbly and the dress was shaking but she determined to hold back tears because I wanted to speak. I wanted to say what I wanted to say, she explained.
I wanted to thank the people I love because no actor gets up on that stage on their own we collect all the accolades but its the writer, the director, the make-up designer, the cinematographer, the cast, the crew, the publicist, pausing she looked at me and uttered, You with great authority.
Yes, you, everybody that makes this icon. Im the one that gets all the roses thrown at me, but theres a team that makes it happen.
She smiled at Huvane. Theyve worked together for over three decades.
Her hair and make-up designer have been together longer. Its 49 years of working with Roy Helland, she said of the man who won an Oscar, with Mark Coulier, for achievements in makeup on The Iron Lady.
Mamma Mia! Here Comes Streep, again.
