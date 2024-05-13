DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Mark Damon RIP

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Mark Damon RIP

   
Old 05-13-24, 03:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,752
Received 633 Likes on 466 Posts
Mark Damon RIP
For those who click too fast, its Mark, not Matt.

Just noticed today that long-time actor, producer, and distributor Mark Damon died the day after Roger Corman. He actually worked with Corman on some stuff (notably HOUSE OF USHER), and appeared in the excellent CORMANS WORLD doc mentioned in that thread. He was married to Margaret Markov, who started in a bunch of Corman WIP pictures in the 70s before calling it a day (including THE ARENA, which Damon produced with Corman). He started out in Hollywood in the 50s but probably made a bigger name for himself in Italian films (westerns, horrors and giallos) in the 60s and 70s before moving into producing in the late 70s and especially the 80s and beyond, where pretty much everyone in this forum has probably seen at least some of his work: DAS BOOT, SHORT CIRCUIT, LOST BOYS, NEVERENDING STORY, 9 1/2 WEEKS, I COME IN PEACE, Disneys JUNGLE BOOK (94), MONSTER, the newer UNIVERSAL SOLDIER reboots, 2 GUNS, LONE SURVIVOR, WILLYS WONDERLAND, and a bunch of others ranging from Corman-grade schlock to Oscar winners. Not a bad run at 91 years old and still working until the end, with at least (according to IMDb) ten pictures in development, production, or post.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...235897145/amp/

https://deadline.com/2024/05/mark-da...235913360/amp/

Brian T is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Horizon: An American Saga (2024, D: Costner) S: Costner

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.