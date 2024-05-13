Mark Damon RIP
Mark Damon RIP
For those who click too fast, its Mark, not Matt.
Just noticed today that long-time actor, producer, and distributor Mark Damon died the day after Roger Corman. He actually worked with Corman on some stuff (notably HOUSE OF USHER), and appeared in the excellent CORMANS WORLD doc mentioned in that thread. He was married to Margaret Markov, who started in a bunch of Corman WIP pictures in the 70s before calling it a day (including THE ARENA, which Damon produced with Corman). He started out in Hollywood in the 50s but probably made a bigger name for himself in Italian films (westerns, horrors and giallos) in the 60s and 70s before moving into producing in the late 70s and especially the 80s and beyond, where pretty much everyone in this forum has probably seen at least some of his work: DAS BOOT, SHORT CIRCUIT, LOST BOYS, NEVERENDING STORY, 9 1/2 WEEKS, I COME IN PEACE, Disneys JUNGLE BOOK (94), MONSTER, the newer UNIVERSAL SOLDIER reboots, 2 GUNS, LONE SURVIVOR, WILLYS WONDERLAND, and a bunch of others ranging from Corman-grade schlock to Oscar winners. Not a bad run at 91 years old and still working until the end, with at least (according to IMDb) ten pictures in development, production, or post.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...235897145/amp/
https://deadline.com/2024/05/mark-da...235913360/amp/
