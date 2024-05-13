Mark Damon RIP

For those who click too fast, its, not Matt.Just noticed today that long-time actor, producer, and distributor Mark Damon died the day after Roger Corman. He actually worked with Corman on some stuff (notably HOUSE OF USHER), and appeared in the excellent CORMANS WORLD doc mentioned in that thread. He was married to Margaret Markov, who started in a bunch of Corman WIP pictures in the 70s before calling it a day (including THE ARENA, which Damon produced with Corman). He started out in Hollywood in the 50s but probably made a bigger name for himself in Italian films (westerns, horrors and giallos) in the 60s and 70s before moving into producing in the late 70s and especially the 80s and beyond, where pretty much everyone in this forum has probably seen at least some of his work: DAS BOOT, SHORT CIRCUIT, LOST BOYS, NEVERENDING STORY, 9 1/2 WEEKS, I COME IN PEACE, Disneys JUNGLE BOOK (94), MONSTER, the newer UNIVERSAL SOLDIER reboots, 2 GUNS, LONE SURVIVOR, WILLYS WONDERLAND, and a bunch of others ranging from Corman-grade schlock to Oscar winners. Not a bad run at 91 years old and still working until the end, with at least (according to IMDb) ten pictures in development, production, or post.