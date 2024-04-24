DVD Talk Forum

Jim Henson Idea Man (2024, D: Ron Howard) -- documentary

Jim Henson Idea Man (2024, D: Ron Howard) -- documentary

   
Jim Henson Idea Man (2024, D: Ron Howard) -- documentary


Never stop creating. Jim Henson #IdeaMan, a #DisneyPlus Original Documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, is streaming May 31.

"Jim Henson Idea Man" takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.
There was an actual biopic announced a few years back that is still in development.
