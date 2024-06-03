Sing Sing (2024, D: Kwedar) S: Domingo, Maclin -- A24

From director Greg Kwedar and starring Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, and Sean San José, and Paul Raci. SING SING  In Theaters July 2024. Debuted at TIFF last year with pretty good reviews - 93% Fresh RT.Based on the real-life arts rehabilitation programme founded at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, Greg Kwedars new film follows a troupe of incarcerated actors who work on a play as part of a theatre workshop at the prison.Every six months, the men gather in a circle of chairs, often looking to Divine G (Colman Domingo) to help decide their next play. When he recruits a new member called Divine Eye, he gets more than he bargained for. The groups dynamic begins to shift as Divine Eye suggests they do a comedy for the first time, prompting the men to throw out a jumble of wild ideas  from pirate ships to Roman gladiators to Old West gunfights. Flustered at first, Divine G quickly starts to see Divine Eyes discomfort with the vulnerability required for what seems like a silly pursuit. While planning for his own clemency hearing, he tries to forge a connection with Eye, as the men collectively unpack the pain of their experience while undergoing the joy and escape of creativity.