Sing Sing (2024, D: Kwedar) S: Domingo, Maclin -- A24
From director Greg Kwedar and starring Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, and Sean San José, and Paul Raci. SING SING In Theaters July 2024. Debuted at TIFF last year with pretty good reviews - 93% Fresh RT.
Based on the real-life arts rehabilitation programme founded at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, Greg Kwedars new film follows a troupe of incarcerated actors who work on a play as part of a theatre workshop at the prison.Every six months, the men gather in a circle of chairs, often looking to Divine G (Colman Domingo) to help decide their next play. When he recruits a new member called Divine Eye, he gets more than he bargained for. The groups dynamic begins to shift as Divine Eye suggests they do a comedy for the first time, prompting the men to throw out a jumble of wild ideas from pirate ships to Roman gladiators to Old West gunfights. Flustered at first, Divine G quickly starts to see Divine Eyes discomfort with the vulnerability required for what seems like a silly pursuit. While planning for his own clemency hearing, he tries to forge a connection with Eye, as the men collectively unpack the pain of their experience while undergoing the joy and escape of creativity.
Colman Domingo is just a force of nature and I'm happy for him that his career is taking off. Recently I watched an old episode of Law & Order with one eye, when I heard his voice. He was playing a lawyer and at that time he was already acting in front of the camera for about 10 years and he "only" got a three minute part in L&O. After that it took another 10 years before he landed Fear the Walking Dead.
He won't win the Oscar for Rustin, but I suppose he will be nominated more often in the years to come.
