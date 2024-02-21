Klara And The Sun (D: Waititi) S: Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,691
Likes: 0
Received 4,439 Likes on 3,011 Posts
Klara And The Sun (D: Waititi) S: Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams
Old news:
https://deadline.com/2023/05/taika-w...ch-1235352386/
https://deadline.com/2023/05/taika-w...ch-1235352386/
EXCLUSIVE: Taika Waititi looks to have found his next project to direct: Sources tell Deadline that the Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner is in negotiations to direct Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling novel, for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The project is in development, with Dahvi Waller penning the original draft of the screenplay.
Ishiguro’s novel follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak. The role is certain to become one of the more sought-after parts for a actresses in their 20s given the awards pedigree Ishiguro adaptations have garnered.
David Heyman is producing the film for Heyday Films, and Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to produce. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought in the project to Heyday. Ishiguro, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and won a Booker Prize for his 1989 novel The Remains of the Day, is an EP. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.
Rosie Alison and Jeff Clifford are also exec producing.
Klara and the Sun, published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. and Faber in the UK, debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 3 and the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 1. Good Morning America selected Klara and the Sun as its March 2021 Book Club Pick.
Ishiguro’s novel follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak. The role is certain to become one of the more sought-after parts for a actresses in their 20s given the awards pedigree Ishiguro adaptations have garnered.
David Heyman is producing the film for Heyday Films, and Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to produce. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought in the project to Heyday. Ishiguro, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and won a Booker Prize for his 1989 novel The Remains of the Day, is an EP. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.
Rosie Alison and Jeff Clifford are also exec producing.
Klara and the Sun, published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. and Faber in the UK, debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 3 and the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 1. Good Morning America selected Klara and the Sun as its March 2021 Book Club Pick.
EXCLUSIVE: As production is about to begin on 3000 pictures’ adaptation of Klara and the Sun directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, Natasha Lyonne and Simon Baker have rounded out the cast, with Jenna Ortega playing the titular character. Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Adams, Mia Tharia and Aran Murphy also star in the film.
Eying a fall theatrical release, the film is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times best-selling novel, and is being produced by Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi. Ishiguro will also exec produce. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought the project to Heyday. Drew Reed was instrumental in bringing the project to 3000 Pictures and Sony. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Dahvi Waller-penned script.
The novel tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie (Tharia) who adores her new robot companion, but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love. Lyonne will play the shopkeeper.
The novel, published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the US and Faber in the UK, debuted on the New York Times’ Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers List at No. 3 and the Indie Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers List at No. 1.
Eying a fall theatrical release, the film is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times best-selling novel, and is being produced by Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi. Ishiguro will also exec produce. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought the project to Heyday. Drew Reed was instrumental in bringing the project to 3000 Pictures and Sony. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Dahvi Waller-penned script.
The novel tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie (Tharia) who adores her new robot companion, but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love. Lyonne will play the shopkeeper.
The novel, published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the US and Faber in the UK, debuted on the New York Times’ Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers List at No. 3 and the Indie Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers List at No. 1.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off