Klara And The Sun (D: Waititi) S: Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams

EXCLUSIVE: Taika Waititi looks to have found his next project to direct: Sources tell Deadline that the Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner is in negotiations to direct Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling novel, for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The project is in development, with Dahvi Waller penning the original draft of the screenplay.



Ishiguro’s novel follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak. The role is certain to become one of the more sought-after parts for a actresses in their 20s given the awards pedigree Ishiguro adaptations have garnered.



David Heyman is producing the film for Heyday Films, and Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to produce. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought in the project to Heyday. Ishiguro, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and won a Booker Prize for his 1989 novel The Remains of the Day, is an EP. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.



Rosie Alison and Jeff Clifford are also exec producing.



Klara and the Sun, published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. and Faber in the UK, debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 3 and the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 1. Good Morning America selected Klara and the Sun as its March 2021 Book Club Pick.