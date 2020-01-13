Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)

01-13-20, 12:51 AM 1 Abob Teff DVD Talk Legend Thread Starter



Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja

Starring

Emelie Jonsson as the Mimarobe

Bianca Cruzeiro as Isagel

Arvin Kananian as the Captain

Anneli Martini as the Astronomer

A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.



This has made several best of lists (including a few here) for the year, but I didnt see any thread for it.



Currently available on HULU.





This wasnt a feel good story, but I loved it. Great acting, very well written, visually impressive, and emotion evoking.



I could see this being adapted into a long-form series.

