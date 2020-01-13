Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)
Directed by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja
Starring
- Emelie Jonsson as the Mimarobe
- Bianca Cruzeiro as Isagel
- Arvin Kananian as the Captain
- Anneli Martini as the Astronomer
A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.
This has made several best of lists (including a few here) for the year, but I didnt see any thread for it.
Currently available on HULU.
This wasnt a feel good story, but I loved it. Great acting, very well written, visually impressive, and emotion evoking.
I could see this being adapted into a long-form series.