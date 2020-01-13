DVD Talk Forum

Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)

Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)

   
Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)
" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>


Directed by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja
Starring
  • Emelie Jonsson as the Mimarobe
  • Bianca Cruzeiro as Isagel
  • Arvin Kananian as the Captain
  • Anneli Martini as the Astronomer
Based on the 1956 poem by Harry Martinson

A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.

This has made several best of lists (including a few here) for the year, but I didnt see any thread for it.

Currently available on HULU.


This wasnt a feel good story, but I loved it. Great acting, very well written, visually impressive, and emotion evoking.

I could see this being adapted into a long-form series.
Re: Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)
Just about one of the bleakest films I've ever ever seen. Great stuff.
Re: Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)
The AV Club featured this in their Home Video Hell section if folks want to read up on the film but be warned there are tons of spoilers including the ending.
