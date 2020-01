Aniara (2018, Swedish Sci-Fi)

Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja

Starring

Emelie Jonsson as the Mimarobe

Bianca Cruzeiro as Isagel

Arvin Kananian as the Captain

Anneli Martini as the Astronomer

A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.



This has made several “best of” lists (including a few here) for the year, but I didn’t see any thread for it.



Currently available on HULU.





This wasn’t a feel good story, but I loved it. Great acting, very well written, visually impressive, and emotion evoking.



I could see this being adapted into a long-form series.

