50th anniversary of Blazing Saddles today! (2/7/74)

   
02-08-24, 02:15 AM
50th anniversary of Blazing Saddles today! (2/7/74)
Today is the 50th anniversary of Mel Brooks Blazing Saddles- Catch it on multiple streaming services. (Netflix,MAX, Paramount+, Apple TV, and others)
https://www.yahoo.com/.../blazing-saddles-50th...
(And coming to theatres in September for 2 nights)
https://www.fathomevents.com/.../blazing-saddles-50th.../


