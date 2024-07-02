Moana 2 (2024)
#1
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, “Moana 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.
I just saw elsewhere this was originally a series that's being made into a movie.
Let's hope for Toy Story 2 and not, well, pretty much another Disney sequel.
Mo' Moana.
As opposed to Frozen 2 : Mo' Anna.
My 2 year old niece will go crazy for it. She loves Moana.
