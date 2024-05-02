Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.
Scott Chambers Chicken, Malevolent, Doctor Jekyll
Eddy Mackenzie Flux, Kingdom: Fall of Illandrieal, Reflections of a Private Eye
Marcus Massey Bunny the Killer Thing, My Beautiful White Skin
Tallulah Evans Son of Rambow, Penelope, TVs White Lines
Kelly Rian Sanson Snake Hotel, Cinderellas Curse
Simon Callow Surprised by Oxford, Doctor Jekyll, TVs The Witcher
Alec Newman The Boys in the Boat, TVs Karen Pirie, The Last Kingdom
Nicola Wright The Mystery of Mr. E, Alba Rosa, TVs EastEnders
Peter DeSouza-Feighoney The Popes Exorcist
Nope.
Nope to the first. Double nope to the second.
Looks like they increased the effects budget on this one (based solely on the trailers, I havent actually seen the first one). They added a wagging tail on was that Tigger?
I did watch the first one. Nope to the 2nd.
How and when will this movie be released? I'm guessing if the budget is bigger there's a greater chance it will be in theaters. I saw a costume party which made me think it might be set around Halloween and be released in the fall.
