DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

   
Old 02-05-24, 03:06 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,279
Received 209 Likes on 176 Posts
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.
CAST
Scott Chambers Chicken, Malevolent, Doctor Jekyll
Eddy Mackenzie Flux, Kingdom: Fall of Illandrieal, Reflections of a Private Eye
Marcus Massey Bunny the Killer Thing, My Beautiful White Skin
Tallulah Evans Son of Rambow, Penelope, TVs White Lines
Kelly Rian Sanson Snake Hotel, Cinderellas Curse
Simon Callow Surprised by Oxford, Doctor Jekyll, TVs The Witcher
Alec Newman The Boys in the Boat, TVs Karen Pirie, The Last Kingdom
Nicola Wright The Mystery of Mr. E, Alba Rosa, TVs EastEnders
Peter DeSouza-Feighoney The Popes Exorcist


TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
gerrythedon (02-05-24)
Old 02-05-24, 05:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,488
Received 391 Likes on 263 Posts
Re: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Nope.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Brian T (02-05-24)
Old 02-05-24, 05:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 3,099
Received 288 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Nope to the first. Double nope to the second.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 05:23 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,780
Received 3,059 Likes on 1,979 Posts
Re: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Looks like they increased the effects budget on this one (based solely on the trailers, I havent actually seen the first one). They added a wagging tail onwas that Tigger?
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 10:11 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Relocated to Bot-Hell
Posts: 11,787
Received 234 Likes on 171 Posts
Re: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
I did watch the first one. Nope to the 2nd.
rexinnih is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 10:31 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,363
Received 372 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
How and when will this movie be released? I'm guessing if the budget is bigger there's a greater chance it will be in theaters. I saw a costume party which made me think it might be set around Halloween and be released in the fall.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Godzilla Minus One (2023) New Toho produced Godzilla film

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.