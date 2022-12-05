Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
The sequel will be in the style of Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz,” the legendary concert documentary that followed the farewell tour of the Canadian American rock group The Band. “Spinal Tap 2” will also feature real-life musicians in the film. No names have been revealed yet, but it will likely depend on the artists’ touring schedules.
More info at Deadline:
https://deadline.com/2022/05/spinal-...ck-1235022317/
Not much of a fan of comedy sequels usually, but this is Spinal Tap. Sure, I'm interested.
Re: Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
Ive actually never seen the original all the way through. I always seem to just catch bits and pieces of it. Ive never thought what little bits I saw were laugh out loud funny but I did find it all very well done and very clever.
If this actually gets made, Ill have to finally get around to watching the first one all the way through.
