Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.

   
05-12-22, 02:47 PM
Dan
Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.

The sequel will be in the style of Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz,” the legendary concert documentary that followed the farewell tour of the Canadian American rock group The Band. “Spinal Tap 2” will also feature real-life musicians in the film. No names have been revealed yet, but it will likely depend on the artists’ touring schedules.
I'm down for this.

More info at Deadline:
https://deadline.com/2022/05/spinal-...ck-1235022317/
05-12-22, 02:53 PM
Re: Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
Not much of a fan of comedy sequels usually, but this is Spinal Tap. Sure, I'm interested.
05-12-22, 02:57 PM
Re: Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
I'm down for this.
Oh yes.

I am curious if it can still capture the same magic again though.

I'd expect them to do a real tour too.
05-12-22, 02:58 PM
Re: Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
Ive actually never seen the original all the way through. I always seem to just catch bits and pieces of it. Ive never thought what little bits I saw were laugh out loud funny but I did find it all very well done and very clever.

If this actually gets made, Ill have to finally get around to watching the first one all the way through.
05-12-22, 03:54 PM
Re: Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.
Ugh. Just let the first one stand on its own.
