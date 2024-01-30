The Promised Land (2024, D: Arcel) S: Mads Mikkelsen
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,480
Likes: 0
Received 4,377 Likes on 2,967 Posts
The Promised Land (2024, D: Arcel) S: Mads Mikkelsen
In theaters February 2
In 18th century Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen) a proud, ambitious, but impoverished war hero -- sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. He seeks to start farming crops, build a colony in the name of the King, and gain a noble title for himself. This beautiful but forbidding area also happens to be under the rule of the merciless Frederik De Schinkel, a preening nobleman who realizes the threat Kahlen represents to his power. Struggling against the elements and local brigands, Kahlen is joined by a couple who have fled the clutches of the rapacious De Schinkel. As this group of misfits begins to build a small community in this inhospitable place, De Schinkel swears vengeance, and the confrontation between him and Kahlen promises to be as violent and intense as these two men.
Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Melina Hagberg
Written by Anders Thomas Jensen, Nikolaj Arcel
Directed by Nikolaj Arcel
In 18th century Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen) a proud, ambitious, but impoverished war hero -- sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow. He seeks to start farming crops, build a colony in the name of the King, and gain a noble title for himself. This beautiful but forbidding area also happens to be under the rule of the merciless Frederik De Schinkel, a preening nobleman who realizes the threat Kahlen represents to his power. Struggling against the elements and local brigands, Kahlen is joined by a couple who have fled the clutches of the rapacious De Schinkel. As this group of misfits begins to build a small community in this inhospitable place, De Schinkel swears vengeance, and the confrontation between him and Kahlen promises to be as violent and intense as these two men.
Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Melina Hagberg
Written by Anders Thomas Jensen, Nikolaj Arcel
Directed by Nikolaj Arcel
From the same team behind Riders of Justice... and many other Mikkelsen films.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_promised_land_2023
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off