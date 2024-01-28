Despicable Me 4 (2024) -- V: Carrell, Wiig, Ferrell, Vergara
Despicable Me 4 (2024) -- V: Carrell, Wiig, Ferrell, Vergara
In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the worlds favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illuminations Despicable Me 4.
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illuminations Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.
The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.
Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illuminations signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illuminations visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru).
The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.
Re: Despicable Me 4 (2024) -- V: Carrell, Wiig, Ferrell, Vergara
While they do have diminishing returns overall, we enjoy these enough overall that we'll see it as a family. These movies have a bit more heart than the average non-Pixar fare, and that goes a long way in my book for modern family-oriented animated films.
Re: Despicable Me 4 (2024) -- V: Carrell, Wiig, Ferrell, Vergara
The last Despicable Me movie made over a billion 7 years ago.
The last Minions movie in 2022 made over $900M. These movies are still a cash machine for Illumination and Universal.
Re: Despicable Me 4 (2024) -- V: Carrell, Wiig, Ferrell, Vergara
Harmless fun. just wish they didn't dilute the franchise with the Minion spinoff movies, the first of which was atrocious.
