AFRAID (2024, D: C Weitz) (A.I. Horror) S: John Cho, Waterson, Dastmalchian
Oh man, who says Hollywood is all out of fresh ideas and original concepts? This looks extremely topical and scary as f**k!
I'm surprised no one has ever come up with something like this before. I mean, can you imagine if A.I. ever turned against us?
AFRAID
Curtis (John Cho) and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA. Taking smart home to the next level, once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing – and no one – gets in her family’s way.
I bet you if/when self-aware AI becomes a reality, we won't even notice because it'll discreetly rocket itself to space to get the hell away from us humans.
I dont know, based on that trailer AIA seems like a pretty cool chick.
