Movie Worlds-Visit one, Live in one...

So, was watching Blade Runner the other day and thought how cool it would be to be to be able to see that world for real, but it's not a place I would want to actually live in. So, it got me wondering what movie world I would actually like to live in.



So, what world would you like to visit for a short time where you would be safe and guaranteed to return and which on would you want to live in as a regular person, but subject to the rules of that world including the physics and logic of said world where you could stay a regular citizen or become like the hero/villain of that movie world.



I'd love to see the Blade Runner world but wouldn't want to live in it permanently because it would be too depressing. If I could live in one it would be the Original Trilogy world of Star Wars. I think I'd go the smuggler route and have adventures across the galaxy.