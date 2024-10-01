DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Linda Ronstadt biopic - S: Selena Gomez

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Linda Ronstadt biopic - S: Selena Gomez

   
Old 01-10-24, 03:37 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,338
Likes: 0
Received 4,326 Likes on 2,934 Posts
Linda Ronstadt biopic - S: Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

The pop singer and Only Murders in the Building star teased the role on Wednesday by posting a picture of Ronstadts 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on Instagram.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including Ronstadts manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

Ronstadt is a country, rock n roll and Latin music legend, with her 1970s albums Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams reaching critical and commercial success and showcasing her versatility across genres. Throughout her career she has won 11 Grammys, and she was honored by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Ronstadt and Gomez are both of Mexican descent. The latter was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance on Hulus Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produces and stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez broke out as an actor on Disneys Wizards of Waverly Place and achieved success as a music artist with hits like Lose You to Love Me and Love You Like a Love Song.

Ronstadts 2019 doc was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman and chronicled the artists nearly five-decade career and domination of the country-rock genre. In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement, later revealing she is no longer able to sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, which was originally mistaken for Parkinsons.

Rolling Stone reported the news first.

More to come
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/s...-JmmAlTJZvkQtE
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Memory (2023, D: M. Franco) S: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.