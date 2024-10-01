Linda Ronstadt biopic - S: Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.
The pop singer and Only Murders in the Building star teased the role on Wednesday by posting a picture of Ronstadts 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on Instagram.
The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including Ronstadts manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.
Ronstadt is a country, rock n roll and Latin music legend, with her 1970s albums Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams reaching critical and commercial success and showcasing her versatility across genres. Throughout her career she has won 11 Grammys, and she was honored by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Ronstadt and Gomez are both of Mexican descent. The latter was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance on Hulus Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produces and stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez broke out as an actor on Disneys Wizards of Waverly Place and achieved success as a music artist with hits like Lose You to Love Me and Love You Like a Love Song.
Ronstadts 2019 doc was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman and chronicled the artists nearly five-decade career and domination of the country-rock genre. In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement, later revealing she is no longer able to sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, which was originally mistaken for Parkinsons.
Rolling Stone reported the news first.
More to come
