Air Force One Down (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Katherine McNamara, Ian Bohen, Anthony Michael Hall
In Select Theatres February 9, 2024 and Available to Buy On Digital February 13, 2024 DIRECTED BY: James Bamford WRITTEN BY: Steven Paul PRODUCED BY: Steven Paul EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Scott Karol
About Air Force One Down: On her first assignment aboard Air Force One, a rookie Secret Service agent faces the ultimate test when terrorists hijack the plane, intent on derailing a pivotal energy deal. With the President's life on the line and a global crisis at stake, her bravery and skills are pushed to the limit in a relentless battle that could change the course of history.
McNamara is most famous for Arrow. The director of this movie was one of Arrow's directors. She was also in Walker Independence last year. Bohen was on Yellowstone.
This was filmed a year ago.
On the surface, this does look like a rip-off of Air Force One.
