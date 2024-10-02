Back to the Future Question-- Marty's memories

I just recently rewatched parts 1 and 2, but haven't viewed part 3 on many years. Do they ever address Marty's memory of events after his first time travel trip? At the end of Part 1 he gets back to 1985, but his parents and siblings are quite different in personality from where they prior to Marty's time travel adventure. He was obviously confused when he first got back. But due to these changes, nearly every memory he has with his family no longer happened (at least the way they originally did).



Family vacations would have been different. He may have had different friends now than he did before, but even if they were the same friends, events would have occurred differently and he would have no memory of them. He still had the same girlfriend and they were still going camping, but a lot of things they did together in the new timeline would likely have been different.



It would seem to be very difficult for him to adjust as the people he knew no longer exist and are basically replaced with doppelhangers, unless he somehow eventually gains the memories of his new self. Was it ever discussed in the third movie or any other books, comics, or animated series?