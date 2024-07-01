DVD Talk Forum

Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69

Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69

   
Old 01-07-24, 01:02 AM
Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...235225255.html

Cindy Morgan
Old 01-07-24, 03:11 AM
Re: Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
It's a shame never got to reprise her role as Lora/Yori in Tron: Legacy (aside from the tie-in Flynn Lives short). I was hoping she'd come back for a third film in the series (not that Tron: Ares gave me much hope, since everything about it made it sound like an unrelated spin-off).
Old 01-07-24, 05:02 AM
Re: Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
RIP Lacey Underall

More info in this article... Looks like she passed away but wasn't found for days or longer.

https://people.com/caddyshack-and-tr...s-home-8423226
