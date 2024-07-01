Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
Re: Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
It's a shame never got to reprise her role as Lora/Yori in Tron: Legacy (aside from the tie-in Flynn Lives short). I was hoping she'd come back for a third film in the series (not that Tron: Ares gave me much hope, since everything about it made it sound like an unrelated spin-off).
Re: Cindy Morgan, star of Tron and Caddyshack, dies at 69
RIP Lacey Underall
More info in this article... Looks like she passed away but wasn't found for days or longer.
https://people.com/caddyshack-and-tr...s-home-8423226
