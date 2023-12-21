View Poll Results: What did you think of Aquaman 2?
No interest at all. Good riddance DCEU
Will watch on digital or Max in 2024. Zero interest now.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023, D: Wan) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread -- RIP DCEU 2013-2023
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023, D: Wan) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread -- RIP DCEU 2013-2023
Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoaalong with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidmanreturn in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his fathers death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquamans family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.
All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquamans half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brothers reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his fathers death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.
Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.
The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Paa Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.
Running Time: 124 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% as of 12/21/23
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/aqu...e_lost_kingdom
There is reportedly 1 mid-credits scene
I plan to see this tonight in IMAX, but my expectations are pretty low.
This is it for the DCEU. Next big movie will be in 2025
Probably out of the 16 movies released over it's 11 years, I probably truly liked maybe 6 or 7.
