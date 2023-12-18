Ready to Rumble (2000; D: Robbins) S: Arquette, Caan, Platt, DDP, Sting, Goldberg, etc.

Thought about this movie the other day and found it is available to watch for free on YouTube with ads as a wrestling fan in the 90s theres so much nostalgia packed into this turd.Oliver Platt has the charm but is totally unbelievable as the champ but this such great campy fun!