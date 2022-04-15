The Kiefer Sutherland appreciation thread -- Movie and TV career
The Kiefer Sutherland appreciation thread -- Movie and TV career
GQ just posted this 20 minute interview with Kiefer reflecting back on his long career
I know 90% of you here will likely not watch a 20 minute YouTube video on this forum.
So here are the timecodes on the topics he talks about. He did this interview to promote his newest movie "The Contractor"
Intro 0:00
Stand By Me 0:20
The Lost Boys 02:31
24 0:4:31
A Few Good Men 08:16
A Time to Kill 11:20
Dark City 13:31
Designated Survivor 15:08
The First Lady 16:38
The Contractor 19:00
Regarding 24, he says he's open to playing Jack Bauer again. He says the story is unresolved
You can forward to the time code to hear what he says.
It's been 8 years since the original 24 ended. I don't count Legacy. I'd like him to do it one last time and I've read that FOX is open to it, but it's really a matter of a good writer/showrunner giving Kiefer a good script.
Just to list a few of my favorite movies that Kiefer was in, since I intend this to be an appreciation thread and not just a 24 news thread. Because there is really nothing to go on with 24 right now.
Phone Booth
Young Guns
Flatliners
The Vanishing
The Lost Boys
He made a movie in the late 90s that was made for HBO called "After Alice" aka "Eye of the Killer" and I thought that was an underrated thriller.
Obviously with TV, 24 is my favorite
The fugitive reboot series that he did for Quibi, but is now on the Roku channel was also pretty good IMO
I did like the 1st season of Designated Survivor, but it became a pretty dull weekly political procedural for seasons 2 and 3.
Re: The Kiefer Sutherland appreciation thread -- Movie and TV career
I think the first Kiefer appearance I ever saw was Eye for an Eye (with Sally Field). Since I was a kid, he freaked me out.
Then I saw 24 during its original broadcast run and the rest is history
FOX should just do a two hour 24 TV movie every summer, die hard style. I dont need more seasons or another spinoff series. Doesnt require much commitment with a small TV budget.
Then I saw 24 during its original broadcast run and the rest is history
FOX should just do a two hour 24 TV movie every summer, die hard style. I dont need more seasons or another spinoff series. Doesnt require much commitment with a small TV budget.
