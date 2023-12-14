Death Stranding -- based on the video game

Quote:

A24 is teaming with Kojima Productions on a live-action feature adaptation of Death Stranding, the celebrated video game from groundbreaking creator Hideo Kojima.



The announcement comes just ahead of the eighth anniversary of Kojimas banner. While the project had been in development with Alex Lebovicis Hammerstone Studios as of December 2022, as we were first to report, with the Barbarian producer set to fully finance, whether the company retains involvement in the project at this stage is not yet clear.



Kojima Productions first-ever feature project promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding an apocalyptic event called the Death Stranding, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.



Connecting with more than 16 million worldwide since its 2019 launch on PlayStation 4, the game features an all-star cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley. Challenged to navigate a fractured world torn asunder by cataclysm, players take on the role of Sam Porter, whos entrusted with the crucial task of reuniting a splintered America, rekindling hope and forging connections among the remnants of humanity



Said Kojima in a statement on the film project, A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work.



Kojima singled out A24s innovative approach to storytelling as being in alignment with what his own company has itself sought out over the last eight years. There are a lot of game adaptation films out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game, he added. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.



A pioneer in interactive storytelling known for pushing the boundaries of the medium of video games, Kojima is widely considered the father of the stealth game genre. He launched his studio, Kojima Productions, in 2015, and in 2020 received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of exceptional contribution to film, games or television.



After launching on PC and nabbing numerous awards, Death Stranding was followed up in September of 2021 by a Death Stranding Directors Cut, enhancing the game experience by offering players more character action, expanded areas, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System, enabling them to stay connected with others around the globe through in-game actions. A Death Stranding sequel game has also been announced as being in development for PlayStation 5, with Kojima himself serving as its writer, director, producer and designer.