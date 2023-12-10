DVD Talk Forum

Candy Cane Lane (2023, D: Hudlin) S: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell

Candy Cane Lane (2023, D: Hudlin) S: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell

   
Candy Cane Lane (2023, D: Hudlin) S: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell


Chaos comes to town when Candy Cane Lane premieres December 1.

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.
From the director of Boomerang...
