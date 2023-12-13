Smile 2 (2024, D: Parker) S: Naomi Scott
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,126
Likes: 0
Received 4,263 Likes on 2,889 Posts
Smile 2 (2024, D: Parker) S: Naomi Scott
Naomi Scott has been set to star in Paramount Pictures untitled sequel to its hit horror pic Smile. Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct. Temple Hill is producing.
The original became a runaway hit last year after Paramount Pictures made the smart move from going from it premiering on Paramount+ to bowing in theaters. The gamble paid off as the film went on to gross $217 million worldwide with a sequel quickly put in development. The original film revolved around a psychiatrist, who after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, becomes increasingly convinced she is being threatened by an uncanny entity. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.
Given the popularity of the first pic, Paramount sees the film as a top priority going forward at the studio and the casting process was extremely competitive with several up-and-coming stars chasing the part that Scott would eventually land. The film will be released on Oct. 18, 2024.
Best known for her star-making role as Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin adapation, Scott just wrapped Eternal Return, the first film under her production banner, New Name Entertainment, which is also being produced and financed by MACRO and Village Roadshow. She stars opposite Kit Harrington and Simon Callow in this magical realism romance directed by Yaniv Raz.
She will next be seen in David Michôds highly anticipated A24 feature, Wizards!, as the female lead opposite Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom.
The original became a runaway hit last year after Paramount Pictures made the smart move from going from it premiering on Paramount+ to bowing in theaters. The gamble paid off as the film went on to gross $217 million worldwide with a sequel quickly put in development. The original film revolved around a psychiatrist, who after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, becomes increasingly convinced she is being threatened by an uncanny entity. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.
Given the popularity of the first pic, Paramount sees the film as a top priority going forward at the studio and the casting process was extremely competitive with several up-and-coming stars chasing the part that Scott would eventually land. The film will be released on Oct. 18, 2024.
Best known for her star-making role as Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin adapation, Scott just wrapped Eternal Return, the first film under her production banner, New Name Entertainment, which is also being produced and financed by MACRO and Village Roadshow. She stars opposite Kit Harrington and Simon Callow in this magical realism romance directed by Yaniv Raz.
She will next be seen in David Michôds highly anticipated A24 feature, Wizards!, as the female lead opposite Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,175
Received 3,221 Likes on 2,340 Posts
Re: Smile 2 (2024, D: Parker) S: Naomi Scott
It’s about time Naomi Scott got a new movie role. Felt like she almost completely disappeared after Charlie’s Angels bombed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off