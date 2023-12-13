Smile 2 (2024, D: Parker) S: Naomi Scott

Quote:

Naomi Scott has been set to star in Paramount Pictures untitled sequel to its hit horror pic Smile. Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct. Temple Hill is producing.



The original became a runaway hit last year after Paramount Pictures made the smart move from going from it premiering on Paramount+ to bowing in theaters. The gamble paid off as the film went on to gross $217 million worldwide with a sequel quickly put in development. The original film revolved around a psychiatrist, who after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, becomes increasingly convinced she is being threatened by an uncanny entity. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.



Given the popularity of the first pic, Paramount sees the film as a top priority going forward at the studio and the casting process was extremely competitive with several up-and-coming stars chasing the part that Scott would eventually land. The film will be released on Oct. 18, 2024.



Best known for her star-making role as Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin adapation, Scott just wrapped Eternal Return, the first film under her production banner, New Name Entertainment, which is also being produced and financed by MACRO and Village Roadshow. She stars opposite Kit Harrington and Simon Callow in this magical realism romance directed by Yaniv Raz.



She will next be seen in David Michôds highly anticipated A24 feature, Wizards!, as the female lead opposite Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom.