Trigger Warning (2024, D: Surya) -- S: Jessica Alba -- Netflix

Jessica Alba stars in Trigger Warning coming to Netflix June 21. A skilled Special Forces commando (Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Directed by Mouly Surya, written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall.



