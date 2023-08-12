RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
Ryan O’Neal, the Oscar-nominated Love Story actor who starred in some of the most memorable movies of the 1970s, from What’s Up, Doc and Paper Moon to Barry Lyndon, has died. He was 82.
His death was announced by son Patrick O’Neal on Instagram.
Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team. Our team. Marly you are so special to Ryan. You have been with our family for 39 years. Needed you every day. Greg and Melanie thank you for your care and friendship with my dad. I’m so sorry. Hart having you with me by my side was so important for me. And you. Alexandra. You are a true champion. Thank you so much. You are family. Dr. Piro thank you for your love and care for my father. You have quite a history together. There are many many many others who my father touched. And who love him. This is just so hard for us. Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives. And his dogs Mozart and Raven, who he loved dearly, are missing him very much. They were inseparable.
I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk shit about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first.
My dad was 82, and lived a kick ass life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it’s so awesome. Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.
Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again.
I’ll miss you dad. I love you. We love you.
No one told a story better than Ryan O’Neal.
4/20/41 ~ 12/8/2023
Re: RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
Very sad news. I know his son Patrick personally. We worked together for a number of years. Patrick really loved his Dad. You could see it in his social media posts.
Re: RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
Damn, I just scratched The Driver off my watch list last week
Re: RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
I'm saddened to hear this news. Paper Moon is one of those movies I get sucked into, every time it's on.
RIP
Re: RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
Sad news.
Surprisingly, Ive never seen much of his work.
Re: RIP: Ryan ONeal - Dead at 82
Starred in 3 of my favorite 70s movies: What's Up Doc, Paper Moon, Nickelodeon.
I think Paper Moon is very under-rated as one of the 70s best movies. I'll take it over The Last Detail or Mean Streets
