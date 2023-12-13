2023 National Film Registry selections announced
2023 National Film Registry selections announced
The Library of Congress has unveiled its annual list of 25 movies to be added to the National Film Registry. The films selected each year are noted for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nations film heritage.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden made the announcement today saying the selection dates back more than 100 years to a 1921 Kodak educational film titled A Movie Trip Through Filmland about how film stock is produced and the impact of movies globally. In total, the titles added today bring the number of films in the registry to 875.
Commented Howard on Apollo 13, Its a very honest, heartfelt reflection of something that was very American, which was the space program in that time and what it meant to the country and to the world I was very proud of the outcome. The experience remains an absolute highlight. It was one of those experiences that none of us involved in will ever forget.
Said Prince-Bythewood of her Love & Basketball, A great deal of this film was autobiographical. Monicas character, growing up as an athlete, all the feelings she felt, feeling othered and different as if somethings wrong with her because she loves sports. All those were things that I had to deal with growing up, being a female athlete and with my parents.
McQueen called 12 Years a Slaves Solomon Northup an American hero Slavery for me was a subject matter that hadnt been sort of given enough recognition within the narrative of cinema history. I wanted to address it for that reason, but also because it was a subject which had so much to do with how we live now. It wasnt just something which was dated. It was something which is living and breathing, because you see the evidence of slavery today.
Ang Lee said of The Wedding Banquet, I didnt make the movie to be influential, but it was. I see since the movie, whether its cross-culture or gay issues, some major breakthroughs, certainly in Taiwan and the Chinese community because the movie was well-liked. It just eased into peoples lives quite naturally.
Spike Lee talking of Bamboozled told the Library of Congress, One of the most powerful sequences I think Ive done is the closing scenes of Bamboozled, where we show historically, visually, the hatefulness of white people in blackface.
For Hayden, Films are an integral piece of Americas cultural heritage, reflecting stories of our nation for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 diverse films to the National Film Registry as we preserve our history through film. Were grateful to the film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress in our goal to preserve the heritage of cinema for generations to come.
NATO President and CEO Michael OLeary added, For more than a century, movies have shaped the American experience, with cinemas playing a vital role in our communities and cultural landscape. On behalf of theater owners the world over, we applaud the Librarys important work in recognizing and preserving these special works so that moviegoers can continue to discover classic films on the big screen.
Turner Classic Movies will host a TV special Thursday, Dec. 14, starting at 8 pm ET to screen a selection of films named to the registry this year.
Films Selected for the 2023 National Film Registry (in chronological order)
A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)
Dinner at Eight (1933)
Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)
Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Edge of the City (1957)
Were Alive (1974)
Cruisin J-Town (1975)
¡Alambrista! (1977)
Passing Through (1977)
Fame (1980)
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
The Lighted Field (1987)
Matewan (1987)
Home Alone (1990)
Queen of Diamonds (1991)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
The Wedding Banquet (1993)
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Bamboozled (2000)
Love & Basketball (2000)
12 Years a Slave (2013)
20 Feet from Stardom (2013)
Re: 2023 National Film Registry selections announced
Its nice to see Terminator 2 make this list. Have any other Cameron movies been included in the film Registry?
