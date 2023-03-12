View Poll Results: Which is your favorite?
Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Micheal Mann
1981: Thief
1983: The Keep
1986: Manhunter
1992: The Last Of Mohicans
1995: Heat
1999: The Insider
2001: Ali
2004: Collateral
2006: Miami Vice
2009: Public Enemies
2015: Blackhat
2023: Ferrari
Christopher Nolan
1998: Following
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
2010: Inception
2012: The Dark Knight Rises
2014: Interstellar
2017: Dunkirk
2020: Tenet
2023: Oppenheimer
Both have directed the same amount of feature films, and are similiar with Ferrari being released next week I think a poll was justified.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Heat is in my Top 3 all time. Its a masterpiece! Its also the only Mann movie I think is great. Im not a huge fan of his others.
Nolan might not have a movie thats on the same level as Heat but I find the majority of his movies entertaining. He has a tendency to be a little more ambitious than he needs to be but despite some flaws, his whole filmography is pretty damn entertaining.
Nolan might not have a movie thats on the same level as Heat but I find the majority of his movies entertaining. He has a tendency to be a little more ambitious than he needs to be but despite some flaws, his whole filmography is pretty damn entertaining.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Of the Mann films I have seen I only liked Last Of The Mohicans and Heat. Out of the Nolan films that I have seen I only liked Memento and Batman Begins. I like the two Mann films more.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
MICHAEL. Its a super common name (the most common boys name in America for over 50 consecutive years) that somehow everybody still misspells. I dont get it.
As far as the question : I greatly like them both, but I prefer Nolan and think every one of his films have been at least pretty good, while there are a couple of Mann films like Blackhat and Miami Vice that I dont care for.
As far as the question : I greatly like them both, but I prefer Nolan and think every one of his films have been at least pretty good, while there are a couple of Mann films like Blackhat and Miami Vice that I dont care for.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
I enjoy more of Nolans films, but Thief, Last of the Mohicans and Heat are absolutely amazing; Nolan hasnt come close to matching that level of filmmaking.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
I like Mann more, his movies to me are much more enjoyable ,and Nolan is very hit or miss, I liked his Batman trilogy and the Prestige but ones like Tenant, Dunkirk, Intersteller and Inception i found pretentious and very boring. But movies like Heat, Last Of the Mohicans, Collateral and the Keep (with all its flaws and my hope to get his original cut released one day) their much more likely to be replayed then anything of Nolans
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Very torn as I love both crime-thrillers and am a Batman fan (and have also liked Interstellar and Inception). But ultimately movies like Heat, Thief and Collateral tipped it towards Mann.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Pre-2000s Mann is better than Nolan. I'm not sure if Post-2000 weighs him enough to put him behind or not (Collateral was okay in my book but I never really got the praise for it.)
I guess the needle falls slight Nolan for me.
I guess the needle falls slight Nolan for me.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
I have liked (to varying degrees) all of Nolan's films where as Mann is hit & miss for me so definitely Nolan.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
I like Mann a lot, but I like Nolan more. Overall, it's close but Mann's output in 00s definitely isn't as good as his 80s and 90s meanwhile Nolan has stayed consistent in quality since the start, with the only exception of Tenet where you can clearly see he didn't know what he was doing.
In my book, both have directed five excellent films: Heat, Collateral, Memento, The Prestige and The Dark Knight.
In my book, both have directed five excellent films: Heat, Collateral, Memento, The Prestige and The Dark Knight.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
I like Mann more, his movies to me are much more enjoyable ,and Nolan is very hit or miss, I liked his Batman trilogy and the Prestige but ones like Tenant, Dunkirk, Intersteller and Inception i found pretentious and very boring. But movies like Heat, Last Of the Mohicans, Collateral and the Keep (with all its flaws and my hope to get his original cut released one day) their much more likely to be replayed then anything of Nolans
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nobody wants a movie that insists upon itself.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Mann may be the most overrated director of the past fifty years. Even in films like Heat, he did less than what I think a better director could have pulled from the same cast and screenplay. Probably peaked with The Insider and is now simply collecting checks. Nolan's poorest films are more interesting than Mann's best.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
It's so weird for me to say this but I'm not a fan of either of these guys.......It's weird because I love their directing style. All of their films just fall flat for me though.
I'll be watching Oppenheimer soon.
I'll be watching Oppenheimer soon.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Possibly/Probably because of my age, but I prefer Nolan. Although I have liked all the Mann films I've seen. I think, despite their styles, they're just very different guys. Nolan works with the fantastic and is from a fairly posh background, whereas Mann has always had more of a blue collar and realism approach. Blank Check summed up his movies as being about "hard men making hard choices".
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Miami Vice, Heat and Manhunter are my favorite Mann movies. I am looking forward to Ferrari.
But, I think I'm more of a fan of Nolan's work. There are a few Nolan movies that I didn't love like Tenet and Dunkirk.
But, I think I'm more of a fan of Nolan's work. There are a few Nolan movies that I didn't love like Tenet and Dunkirk.
Re: Do you prefer Micheal Mann or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan makes more visually interesting movies. Mann makes more entertaining movies. So Mann takes it for me. Only The Dark Knight comes close to something like Heat or Last of the Mohicans and TDK fumbles the ending hard.
