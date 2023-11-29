The End We Start From (2023, D: Belo) S: Jodie Comer

Quote:

In NY & LA theatres December 8

Expanding nationwide in January 2024



Featuring: Jodie Comer, Joel Fry, Katherine Waterson, Gina McKee, Nina Sosanya, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch



When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman (Jodie Comer) and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.