The Black Phone 2 (2025, D: Derrickson)

   
The Black Phone 2 (2025, D: Derrickson)
EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Mason Thames (How to Train Your Dragon, Incoming), Madeleine McGraw (Toy Story 4, Secrets of Sulphur Springs), Jeremy Davies (Justified) and Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) are set to return for Black Phone 2, the sequel to the hit 2022 Blumhouse-Crooked Highway Production-Universal production. A theatrical release of June 27, 2025 has been set.

The first movie, directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill racked up over $161M worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit in a rebounding summer last year from Covid. The movie also made Deadlines list of most profitable movies last year with an estimated net of $68M. The duo are back penning Black Phone 2 and are producing with Blumhouses Jason Blum.
https://deadline.com/2023/11/black-p...ke-1235642634/
Re: The Black Phone 2 (2025, D: Derrickson)
I enjoyed the first one a lot more than I expected so Im down for another. Although, Im not sure how its going to work out unless.

Spoiler:
Ethan Hawkes character is now the one calling through the phone.

