The Black Phone 2 (2025, D: Derrickson)

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke ), Mason Thames (), Madeleine McGraw (), Jeremy Davies () and Miguel Mora () are set to return forthe sequel to the hit 2022 Blumhouse -Crooked Highway Production-Universal production. A theatrical release of June 27, 2025 has been set.The first movie, directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill racked up over $161M worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit in a rebounding summer last year from Covid. The movie also made Deadlineís list of most profitable movies last year with an estimated net of $68M . The duo are back penningand are producing with Blumhouseís Jason Blum.