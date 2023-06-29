The Lesson (2023, D: Troughton) S: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy, Daryl McCormack
The Lesson (2023, D: Troughton) S: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy, Daryl McCormack
Only In Select Theaters July 7.
Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant). But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution. Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Academy Award nominee Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liams future as well as their own. As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller.
