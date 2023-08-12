Fast Charlie (2023, D: Noyce) S: Brosnan, Baccarin, Caan

Quote:

Charlie Swift is a fixer with a problem: the target he's whacked is missing his head and the only way Charlie will be paid is if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim's ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.



Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin, James Caan

Directed by: Phillip Noyce

Release Date: 12/8/23 (select theatres and VOD)