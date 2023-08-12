DVD Talk Forum

Fast Charlie (2023, D: Noyce) S: Brosnan, Baccarin, Caan

Fast Charlie (2023, D: Noyce) S: Brosnan, Baccarin, Caan

   
Fast Charlie (2023, D: Noyce) S: Brosnan, Baccarin, Caan
Charlie Swift is a fixer with a problem: the target he's whacked is missing his head and the only way Charlie will be paid is if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim's ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin, James Caan
Directed by: Phillip Noyce
Release Date: 12/8/23 (select theatres and VOD)
Re: Fast Charlie (2023, D: Noyce) S: Brosnan, Baccarin, Caan
Looks entertaining!

Good cast. I didnt realize James Caan had one last movie in the works. Thats a nice surprise.
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Looks entertaining!

Good cast. I didnt realize James Caan had one last movie in the works. Thats a nice surprise.
There still an other one after this too, apparently.
