Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse

Quote:

Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.



LISA FRANKENSTEIN is only in theaters Valentine's 2024. Written by Diablo Cody & directed by Zelda Williams.



A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifers Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.