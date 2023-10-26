DVD Talk Forum

Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse

Movie Talk

Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse

   
Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse


Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN is only in theaters Valentine's 2024. Written by Diablo Cody & directed by Zelda Williams.

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifers Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.
Written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams (Robin's daughter).
