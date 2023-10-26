Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,689
Likes: 0
Received 4,124 Likes on 2,792 Posts
Lisa Frankenstein (2024, D: Williams) S: Newton, Sprouse
Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.
LISA FRANKENSTEIN is only in theaters Valentine's 2024. Written by Diablo Cody & directed by Zelda Williams.
A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifers Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.
LISA FRANKENSTEIN is only in theaters Valentine's 2024. Written by Diablo Cody & directed by Zelda Williams.
A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifers Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts along the way.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off