Land of Bad (2024, D: Eubank) S: L. Hemsworth (x2), Crowe, Ventimiglia, Whittle
Land of Bad (2024, D: Eubank) S: L. Hemsworth (x2), Crowe, Ventimiglia, Whittle
TITLE: LAND OF BAD
DIRECTOR: William Eubank
WRITER: David Frigerio, William Eubank
CAST: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle and Milo Ventimiglia
SYNOPSIS: Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.
RUN TIME: 110 Minutes
RATING: Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout
GENRE: Action
DISTRIBUTOR: The Avenue
Small distributor, but I do see this at some screenings schedule this weekend at my local AMCs.
