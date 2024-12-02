DVD Talk Forum

Land of Bad (2024, D: Eubank) S: L. Hemsworth (x2), Crowe, Ventimiglia, Whittle 

02-12-24
Only in theaters Feb 16.

Buckle up for the mission of a lifetime

TITLE: LAND OF BAD 
DIRECTOR: William Eubank 
WRITER: David Frigerio, William Eubank    
CAST: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle and Milo Ventimiglia 
SYNOPSIS: Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last. 
RUN TIME: 110 Minutes 
RATING: Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout 
GENRE: Action 
DISTRIBUTOR: The Avenue 
From the director of Underwater and The Signal.

Small distributor, but I do see this at some screenings schedule this weekend at my local AMCs.
