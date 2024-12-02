Land of Bad (2024, D: Eubank) S: L. Hemsworth (x2), Crowe, Ventimiglia, Whittle 

Quote:

TITLE: LAND OF BAD

DIRECTOR: William Eubank

WRITER: David Frigerio, William Eubank

CAST: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle and Milo Ventimiglia

SYNOPSIS: Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.

RUN TIME: 110 Minutes

RATING: Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout

GENRE: Action

DISTRIBUTOR: The Avenue