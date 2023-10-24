RIP Richard Roundtree
RIP Richard Roundtree
Richard Roundtree, who broke ground with his signature role in the Shaft movie franchise, passed away this afternoon, Oct. 24, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer with his family at his bedside. He was 81.
Damn, RIP Shaft.
Damn. I did not expect this at all.
RIP
He was still getting a lot of work in TV and movies before he passed and it did not seem like he was in bad health.
Yeah but he broke Death's arm, 3 ribs, and nose before he succumbed. RIP
Thats too bad. I am too young to be around doing his heyday but I always enjoyed seeing him.
RIP Shaft.
He was one bad mother ...
I always liked him as an actor, but besides Shaft most of his movies with him in the lead aren't that good, but it was always nice to see him in smaller parts. Seven or Brick come to mind. Either way, he is an icon.
