RIP Richard Roundtree

   
Old 10-24-23, 08:20 PM
RIP Richard Roundtree
Richard Roundtree, who broke ground with his signature role in the Shaft movie franchise, passed away this afternoon, Oct. 24, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer with his family at his bedside. He was 81.
Richard Roundtree Dies: Shaft Star Was 81  Deadline
Old 10-24-23, 09:28 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
Damn, RIP Shaft.
Old 10-24-23, 09:33 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
Damn. I did not expect this at all.



Old 10-24-23, 09:40 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
RIP

He was still getting a lot of work in TV and movies before he passed and it did not seem like he was in bad health.
Old 10-24-23, 10:03 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
Yeah but he broke Death's arm, 3 ribs, and nose before he succumbed. RIP
Old 10-25-23, 09:37 AM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca
RIP

He was still getting a lot of work in TV and movies before he passed and it did not seem like he was in bad health.
He had pancreatic cancer. Some forms of cancer can progress very quickly.
Old 10-25-23, 06:22 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
Thats too bad. I am too young to be around doing his heyday but I always enjoyed seeing him.

RIP Shaft.
Old 10-25-23, 10:26 PM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
He was one bad mother ...
Old 10-26-23, 10:59 AM
Re: RIP Richard Roundtree
I always liked him as an actor, but besides Shaft most of his movies with him in the lead aren't that good, but it was always nice to see him in smaller parts. Seven or Brick come to mind. Either way, he is an icon.
