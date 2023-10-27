The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie S: D. Duck, P. Pig, D: P. Browngardt, Spring 2024

Quote: Directed by Pete Browngardt and the creative team behind the Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earths only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. In this buddy comedy, the heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that made the Looney Tunes so iconic, but on an epic scale not seen in the franchise before.

This would be the first fully animated Looney Tunes feature intended for the theaters, no partial live action nonsense or stitched together shorts with connecting material. I guess I knew that had never been done with the LT characters but it was still pretty shocking to read it like this.