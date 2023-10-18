DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Help finding a film title

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

10-18-23, 10:52 PM
Help finding a film title
I was talking to a co-worker today and he was telling me about how when he was a kid he was never allowed to watch any tv or movies and the first movie he remembers sneaking and watching was at a drive-in in the late 70's - early 80's (he's 55 now and said it was when he was 10-12) about prisoners being hunted on an island for sport. I told him I would try to find it for him but a quick google search didn't really find anything that would fit that time period and he doesn't think it was like an old film that they were reshowing or anything. Any ideas?
10-18-23, 11:07 PM
Re: Help finding a film title
Turkey Shoot I'd imagine.
Turkey Shoot (1982 film) - Wikipedia
10-18-23, 11:24 PM
Re: Help finding a film title
The premise sounds like it's based on the book The Most Dangerous Game. There are many adaptations under different names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adapta...Dangerous_Game
