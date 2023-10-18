Help finding a film title

I was talking to a co-worker today and he was telling me about how when he was a kid he was never allowed to watch any tv or movies and the first movie he remembers sneaking and watching was at a drive-in in the late 70's - early 80's (he's 55 now and said it was when he was 10-12) about prisoners being hunted on an island for sport. I told him I would try to find it for him but a quick google search didn't really find anything that would fit that time period and he doesn't think it was like an old film that they were reshowing or anything. Any ideas?