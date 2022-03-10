Significant Other (2022, D: Berk & Olsen) S: Maika Monroe, Jake Lacy
Significant Other (2022, D: Berk & Olsen) S: Maika Monroe, Jake Lacy
Significant Other follows a young couple (Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy) who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone.
Significant Other is streaming October 7th, exclusively on Paramount+.
