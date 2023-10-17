American Fiction (2023, D: Cord Jefferson) S: Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction (2023, D: Cord Jefferson) S: Jeffrey Wright
AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our cultures obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist whos fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.
Looks interesting.. feels straight out of Hollywood Shuffle.
