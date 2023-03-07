DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns

   
Old 07-03-23, 06:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,733
Received 856 Likes on 625 Posts
The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The mention of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly in another thread made me wonder this:

What do you think are the FIVE best Westerns?

"Best" can mean whatever you want it to mean, but PLEASE just pick five individuals titles. Please don't say you can't pick just 5 titles, as tough choices are the point of the question.

I'd like to see what people really think are must-see viewing from this genre that has so many films worth watching.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 06:35 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,200
Received 690 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Once Upon A Time In The West
Django
Rio Bravo
The Good The Bad And The Ugly
The Wild Bunch
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 06:41 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 25,107
Received 239 Likes on 183 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
Once Upon A Time In The West
Django
Rio Bravo
The Good The Bad And The Ugly
The Wild Bunch
I dont know Rio Bravo. But thats pretty much the answer. Id replace Rio Bravo with The Proposition.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Toddarino (07-03-23)
Old 07-03-23, 06:42 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 37,086
Received 977 Likes on 755 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Hateful 8
Django Unchained
Appaloosa
Once Upon a Time in the West
Day of Anger
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 06:48 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 19,655
Received 308 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Once Upon A Time In The West (1968)
The Great Silence (1968)
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1966)
Django (1966)
The Hateful Eight (2015)
asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Toddarino (07-03-23)
Old 07-03-23, 07:01 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,381
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Magnificent Seven
The Searchers
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
High Noon
The Wild Bunch
jeffkjoe is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Ash Ketchum (07-03-23)
Old 07-03-23, 07:14 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,200
Received 690 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
I dont know Rio Bravo. But thats pretty much the answer. Id replace Rio Bravo with The Proposition.
I have not seen the Proposition. Ill check it out.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 07:17 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,355
Received 104 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Rio Bravo
Unforgiven
High Noon
The Searchers
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 07:42 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,483
Received 225 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
In chronological order:

Winchester '73 (1950)
The Searchers (1956)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
The Wild Bunch (1969)
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 09:10 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
IDrinkMolson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: DE
Posts: 4,883
Received 678 Likes on 304 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Blazing Saddles
Tombstone
No Country for Old Men
Unforgiven


Mine are more modern, but I like a lot of the older ones too. I went with ones I've seen more often.
IDrinkMolson is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-03-23, 09:50 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 8,687
Received 557 Likes on 441 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Searchers
Shane
Lonesome Dove (I count it as a movie)
Tombstone
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 02:56 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,378
Received 344 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Hired Hand
The Outlaw Josey Wales
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Once Upon a Time in the West
Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 03:42 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Very far away..
Posts: 4,889
Likes: 0
Received 64 Likes on 47 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
High Noon
How The West Was Won
Unforgiven
Open Range
Bone Tomahawk

Not a big fan of John Wayne personally.
I like the Sergio Leone movies, but they still don't hit 100% for me.
Gunde is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 04:54 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,814
Likes: 0
Received 210 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
3:10 To Yuma (1957)
Ride The High Country
Winchester 73
Shane
Wild Bunch
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Ash Ketchum (07-04-23)
Old 07-04-23, 11:33 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
jjcool's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: CT
Posts: 7,528
Received 109 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The 5 westerns that I can watch over and over are:
The Magnificent Seven
The Wild Bunch
Silverado
Open Range
Unforgiven
jjcool is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 12:29 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 69,216
Received 4,749 Likes on 3,239 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Magnificent Seven
The Searchers
Unforgiven
Lonesome Dove (if that's allowed)
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 01:26 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,186
Received 1,001 Likes on 806 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Im not seasoned enough in westerns. I probably like about five total if Im honest.

3:10 to Yuma (2007 remake)
Back to the Future Part III (some may not count it but to me it counts)
Django Unchained
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Unforgiven
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 01:32 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,611
Received 328 Likes on 222 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The correct list is:

The Good The Bad And The Ugly
Once Upon A Time In The West
High Plains Drifter
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Unforgiven
Last edited by stvn1974; 07-04-23 at 01:43 PM. Reason: Not being able to spell.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 01:35 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,378
Received 344 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Not correct.

Josey.

Seems youre thinking of Josie and the Pussycats.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Ash Ketchum (07-04-23)
Old 07-04-23, 01:39 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,655
Received 1,425 Likes on 1,008 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by asianxcore View Post
Once Upon A Time In The West (1968)
The Great Silence (1968)
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1966)
Django (1966)
The Hateful Eight (2015)
My exact five choices as well.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
asianxcore (07-05-23)
Old 07-04-23, 01:45 PM
  #21  
Member
 
Join Date: Feb 2022
Posts: 223
Received 17 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Wild Bunch
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Searchers
Ride the High Country
Tombstone
GhostLee2 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Ash Ketchum (07-04-23)
Old 07-04-23, 02:18 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,463
Received 156 Likes on 107 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Open Range
True Grit (2010)
Unforgiven
Silverado
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
B5Erik (07-04-23)
Old 07-04-23, 04:49 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 69,216
Received 4,749 Likes on 3,239 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
My exact five choices as well.
I've never even heard of The Great Silence.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-04-23, 05:54 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,655
Received 1,425 Likes on 1,008 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I've never even heard of The Great Silence.
It's one of the hidden gems of Euro-Westerns. Directed by Sergio Corbucci (Django) and starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and the amazing Klaus Kinski. It's a pretty bleak film (one reason why I like it) and it's mostly snowy landscapes were unusual for a Euro-Western. I highly recommend it.

cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (07-04-23)
Old 07-04-23, 06:31 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 25,107
Received 239 Likes on 183 Posts
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
I have not seen the Proposition. Ill check it out.
Make a point to watch it. Especially if you like Nick Cave (and his violent storytelling).
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (07-04-23)

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.