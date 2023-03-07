The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The mention of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly in another thread made me wonder this:
What do you think are the FIVE best Westerns?
"Best" can mean whatever you want it to mean, but PLEASE just pick five individuals titles. Please don't say you can't pick just 5 titles, as tough choices are the point of the question.
I'd like to see what people really think are must-see viewing from this genre that has so many films worth watching.
What do you think are the FIVE best Westerns?
"Best" can mean whatever you want it to mean, but PLEASE just pick five individuals titles. Please don't say you can't pick just 5 titles, as tough choices are the point of the question.
I'd like to see what people really think are must-see viewing from this genre that has so many films worth watching.
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Once Upon A Time In The West
Django
Rio Bravo
The Good The Bad And The Ugly
The Wild Bunch
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Hateful 8
Django Unchained
Appaloosa
Once Upon a Time in the West
Day of Anger
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Once Upon A Time In The West (1968)
The Great Silence (1968)
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1966)
Django (1966)
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Rio Bravo
Unforgiven
High Noon
The Searchers
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
In chronological order:
Winchester '73 (1950)
The Searchers (1956)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
The Wild Bunch (1969)
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Blazing Saddles
Tombstone
No Country for Old Men
Unforgiven
Mine are more modern, but I like a lot of the older ones too. I went with ones I've seen more often.
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Searchers
Shane
Lonesome Dove (I count it as a movie)
Tombstone
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Hired Hand
The Outlaw Josey Wales
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Once Upon a Time in the West
Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
High Noon
How The West Was Won
Unforgiven
Open Range
Bone Tomahawk
Not a big fan of John Wayne personally.
I like the Sergio Leone movies, but they still don't hit 100% for me.
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Magnificent Seven
The Searchers
Unforgiven
Lonesome Dove (if that's allowed)
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Im not seasoned enough in westerns. I probably like about five total if Im honest.
3:10 to Yuma (2007 remake)
Back to the Future Part III (some may not count it but to me it counts)
Django Unchained
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Unforgiven
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
The correct list is:
The Good The Bad And The Ugly
Once Upon A Time In The West
High Plains Drifter
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Unforgiven
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
Not correct.
Josey.
Seems youre thinking of Josie and the Pussycats.
Re: The FIVE and only 5 best Westerns
