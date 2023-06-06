Bottoms (2023, D: Seligman) S: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri

Quote:

want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now.



in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1.



Best friends P.J. and Josie have one goal for their senior year: to hook up with the most popular girls in school. How? By forming an underground fight club to teach girls how to fight back against abusive footballers, of course!



Directed By: Emma Seligman

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, and Marshawn Lynch

Written By: Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott