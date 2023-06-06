Bottoms (2023, D: Seligman) S: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri


Bottoms (2023, D: Seligman) S: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri
want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now.
in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1.
Best friends P.J. and Josie have one goal for their senior year: to hook up with the most popular girls in school. How? By forming an underground fight club to teach girls how to fight back against abusive footballers, of course!
Directed By: Emma Seligman
Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, and Marshawn Lynch
Written By: Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott
This is the second film from Emma Seligman, director of Shiva Baby. If you have not seen Shiva Baby, I highly recommend it.
That trailer isnt particularly funny. It looks like its trying too hard to be vulgar. The football players just wear their uniforms (pads included) all the time?
However, there arent enough raunchy teen comedies out there these days so I might check it out if the reviews are good.
Ah, ok, that is the actress from Willow (I didn't see her in the listed roles).
And Cindy Crawford's daughter/Rachel Bilson's doppleganger.
Finally someone gives Marshawn Lynch a feature film role. Dude is absolutely hysterical.
