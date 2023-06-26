Frederic Forrest-RIP
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,521
Received 155 Likes on 131 Posts
Frederic Forrest-RIP
I seen what you did at the Whammy Burger(Falling Down).
He played Julie's Father in the movie Valley Girl.
He was also in Apocalypse Now.
He played Julie's Father in the movie Valley Girl.
He was also in Apocalypse Now.
Last edited by dvd-4-life; 06-26-23 at 11:30 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,173
Received 682 Likes on 458 Posts
Re: Frederic Forrest-RIP
I love him in all those movies. Ill also add the Gravy Train also titled The Dion Brothers.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off