Humane (2024, D: C. Cronenberg) S: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher
Humane (2024, D: C. Cronenberg) S: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher
Opening in theaters April 26.
A global environmental collapse forces world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce earth's population.
Director: Caitlin Cronenberg
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher
