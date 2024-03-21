DVD Talk Forum

Humane (2024, D: C. Cronenberg) S: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher


Opening in theaters April 26.

A global environmental collapse forces world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce earth's population.

Director: Caitlin Cronenberg
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher
Another Cronenberg enters the feature directing field!
