Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Opening in theaters July 7th.

Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother  and the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.

Starring: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Director: Mel Eslyn
Reviews from TIFF 2022: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/biosphere
#2
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,430
Received 2,442 Likes on 1,610 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Which one is playing the Paulie Shore role?
#3
  #3  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,642
Received 799 Likes on 478 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Which one is playing the Paulie Shore role?
Immediately what I thought when I read the synopsis, buuuuuuddyyyy
#4
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 24,992
Received 220 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Looks good. It gets one million extra points if a random woman doesnt show up in act 3.
#5
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,541
Received 856 Likes on 689 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Will this movie be anatomically correct?
#6
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 24,992
Received 220 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Okay. Another million points if there's a Crying Game plot twist.
#7
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,816
Received 117 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
I'm hoping this movie turns into Creep 3 halfway through
