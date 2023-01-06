Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Opening in theaters July 7th.
Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother and the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.
Starring: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Director: Mel Eslyn
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Which one is playing the Paulie Shore role?
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Looks good. It gets one million extra points if a random woman doesnt show up in act 3.
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
Will this movie be anatomically correct?
Re: Biosphere (2023, D: Eslyn) S: Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown
I'm hoping this movie turns into Creep 3 halfway through
